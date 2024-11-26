B.C. man connected with death of Alberta woman sentenced to eight years

A British Columbia man convicted of aggravated assault and arson in connection with the death of an Alberta woman has been sentenced.

Philip Toner was sentenced to eight years. With time served, he has two years and nine months left.

Toner, 44, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Brenda Ware, 35.

In August, he pleaded guilty to lesser offences of aggravated assault and arson.

Brenda Ware (Source: RCMP)

Ware, who lived on a rural property between Sundre and Cremona, Alta., went missing in May 2021.

Her body was located near her vehicle later that month, at a location approximately 50 kilometres east of Radium, B.C., along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park.

Toner was arrested, also in May 2021, in the central Okanagan region of B.C.