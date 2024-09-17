Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals

LETHBRIDGE -

The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.

"We've been busy this summer with our encampment response," said Andrew Malcolm, general manager of community social development with the city.

"July and August represent the first month-to-month comparison from when we became operational last year, so with those year-to-year data, we are able to see that we've had a 27 per cent increase in calls."

With 336 calls triaged, 134 were identified to be an encampment.

The remaining calls have been for other related topics such as debris, mess in a lane or unsightly premises.

There were 15 co-ordinated encampment clean-ups with a total of 160 structures and 10,650 kg of debris removed.

The city says the summer months are the high season for encampment response.

"There's more knowledge in the community for the reporting process and the program, which is a great thing," said Malcolm.

"It means we're able to get out there and understand the situation people are in and offer that hand up through our outreach program first and then, ultimately, our encampment response."

Over the summer, two new staff members have joined the encampment response team.

The city says the shelter and surrounding area are considered a hot spot, with 41 per cent of encampments being found there.

Lethbridge police have issued multiple tickets for trespassing and bylaw infractions.

In July, The Watch began responding to encampments rather than outside contractors.

Since that move, Malcolm says the results have been positive.

"The numbers that we need out in the community are backed up by The Watch, who are out there walking the streets every day, seeing the people in the different situations," he said.

"The Watch is then making initial engagement and if someone is interested or willing to get some services, they're a direct contact to our team. … It makes best use of a resource that is already out in the community."

Through the encampment strategy, the city, along with partner agencies, follow a triaged response process.

The first tier involves the clean-sweep program and city administration.

The second includes social services and outreach.

The third tier involves social services, outreach and police.

"We're also connecting people to housing readiness," said Malcolm.

"So, whether that's getting people an ID, getting medical supports, getting their medication so that they can be stable and a variety of different things.

"We're excited to see referrals increase."