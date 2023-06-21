Lethbridge senior kidnapped, robbed, prompting appeal for tips

Lethbridge police are looking for help to identify a man wanted in connection with the kidnapping and robbery of a 72-year-old woman in April.

Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of South Parkside Drive South for a break-and-enter on April 23.

A woman reported an unidentified male, who said he was a police officer, entered her home and demanded money.

"When cash could not immediately be provided, the victim was kidnapped by the male, forced to drive to a bank along the 600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South and withdraw money," police said in a statement.

The victim then gave the man the cash and she was returned home unharmed.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or 30s, approximately 175 centimetres (5'9") tall with an average or muscular build.

He was wearing all black clothing, gloves and a face covering at the time of the incident.

"We are asking anyone who may have information related to this matter to come forward," said Staff Sgt. Pete Christos with Lethbridge's criminal investigation section. "Perhaps a neighbour, a passerby, someone saw something in the area around the time of the incident that seemed out of place or suspicious.

"We want to hear from you."

Anyone who has information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 23008867.

Anonymous online tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477.