Lethbridge Sports Council hosts southern Alberta sport leadership conference

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Dozens of high school and post secondary athletes from across the Lethbridge region gathered for a sport leadership conference Wednesday.

Following the success of last year's event the Lethbridge Sport Council was again optimistic about its impact.

“Basically, we're gathering, to support sport leadership to provide some direction to individuals who are interested in taking on careers or volunteer positions within that field,” said Lethbridge Sport Council program and event coordinator, Shawn Daye-Finley.

Athletes got the chance to hear from a variety of speakers.

Topics ranged from leadership both in and outside of sports, volunteering in sports and sports-related careers when the athletes retire.

“Almost every athlete goes through some type of identity change when they're done actually playing their sport. And so that moment comes for everybody, even if everyone plays at the highest level," said University of Lethbridge athletic director Spencer Pommells.

"There is a point in time when that ends. And so you need to have a plan of what you're going to do when that does."

Post-secondary athletes

This year's conference was expanded to include post-secondary athletes.

After seeing how much the high schoolers learned last year, organizers figured even more students could also benefit.

“We're trying to provide them with the blueprints or, pave the pathway, as it were, to leadership roles in sport. I know personally I take on quite a few, and I would love to give some of them away, but there aren't enough of us contributing,” said Daye-Finley.

Students at the conference feel they were able to learn skills that they can apply to their respective sports and everyday lives.

“I see myself as a leader on my soccer team, and I wanted to know how I could become a better leader," said Amaya Vera, who plays on Lethbridge Collegiate Institute’s soccer team.."So, something I learned is about the different types of leaders. And I feel like that really helps me like, just see who I am as a leader."

Attendees will also get the chance to access a grant for coaching and officiating training as well as a tuition credit at Lethbridge Polytechnic next year.