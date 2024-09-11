Lethbridge students struggling to find jobs through the school year

Thousands of students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic are back in Lethbridge for the school year.

That's added plenty more people into the job market as students look for part-time work.

But so far this school year it's been a struggle to find jobs.

“The job market is kind of scarce right now. You have some people having three to four jobs, so it's really hard for new people coming in, especially students to get any jobs,” said Sharon Boit, vice-president of student life for the Lethbridge Polytechnic Students Association.

After years of labour shortages, businesses like The Duke Pub and Grill have started to find more consistent staffing.

But that hasn't stopped job seekers from dropping off a resume.

The Duke has about 20 people a week coming in looking for work.

“With university and college starting here in September there has been an influx of students looking for part-time work. We have seen an increase in applications as well,” said Kieran Meeks, general manager of The Duke.

The tough job market is having a knock-on effect on supports for students at both post-secondary schools.

More students have had to turn to supports such as food pantries and emergency bursaries.

It's putting further strain on already limited resources.

“The pantries never stay full. We just started the school year and the pantry just outside the student union office has been restocked twice already. Right now as we are speaking it's empty,” said University of Lethbridge vice president academic, Annie Ebenmelu.

The University of Lethbridge Students Union has been working with the university to try to find more ways to get students job experience.

Ebenmelu said “we're working to have more work integrated classes and more avenues through co-ops and practicums. But it's been hard for the students finding placements, finding opportunities.”

The unemployment rate for youth aged 15 to 24 is 13.5 per cent.

That's the highest rate since September 2014 not including years impacted by COVID.