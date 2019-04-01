The members of Lethbridge city council have unanimously approved a resolution that paves the way to rename the Adams Park Ice Centre as the Logan Boulet Arena in tribute to the Humboldt Bronco who spurred a massive increase in organ donor registrations.

The motion came nearly a year after a tragic crash involving the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos team bus and a transport truck occurred at an intersection along a Saskatchewan highway. The collision resulted in the deaths of 16 members of the team, including players, coaches and support staff, and injured several others.

Lethbridge’s Boulet was killed in the crash but his organs have been credited with saving six lives. The story of the 21 year old’s organ donation proved a source of inspiration across Canada and prompted more than 100,000 people to join the donor registry in the weeks following his death.

The northside arena in Adams Park that is set to bear Boulet’s name was built in 1962 and the resolution includes a contingency plan to have the ‘Logan Boulet Arena’ name transferred to the new facility if the current arena is decommissioned and replaced.

Boulet played many games during his formative years at the rink with the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association.

City administration is set to begin formalizing the name change and a dedication ceremony is expected to take place in the fall. Council also asked the Lethbridge Arts Committee to explore the commissioning of an art piece honouring Boulet that could be displayed at the arena.

