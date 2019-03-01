The family of one of the members of the Humboldt Broncos who died in a bus crash last year say a special day has been set aside to honour his life.

The Broncos’ team bus was struck by a transport truck on a rural Saskatchewan highway on April 6. The crash killed 16 people, including Lethbridge’s Logan Boulet.

Logan’s family was told he’d suffered a spinal-cord injury and a severe brain injury. Doctors said he would not be able to recover.

Toby and Bernandine Boulet then told doctors that it was Logan’s wish to donate his organs after he died.

Officials say six people across the country benefitted from his organs but it also spurred a massive increase in the number of people signing organ donor cards.

As a result of what’s become known as the ‘Logan Boulet Effect’, his parents announced that the first-ever Green Shirt Day will be held on April 7, 2019 exactly one year after Logan died.

The objective of the day is to honour and remember Logan and his generosity as well as continue to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation in Canada.

Statistics indicate that 90 percent of Canadians are in favour of organ donation and 23 percent of the population have signed their own organ donation cards.

(With files from CTV Lethbridge’s Tyler Barrow and the Canadian Press)