Lethbridge wants residents to apply to join city boards, committees and commissions

The City of Lethbridge is encouraging residents to apply to become members on one of city council’s many boards, commissions and committees.

Each role provides an opportunity to take part in present and future direction of the city.

A recruitment campaign is now underway, with anyone invited to apply.

Some of the roles include sitting on the police commission, youth advisory council and the reconciliation advisory council.

“We are a city of over 100,000 people,” said Lethbridge city Coun. Belinda Crowson, “and we have diverse backgrounds, we have diverse opinions, we have a wide range of education and the more that we can reflect that around those tables, the [more] different the ideas are and the better we’re reflecting what the citizens want.”

“Some of the things that we’ve heard from our current and past volunteers is they’ve learned a lot about city governance,” added the city’s legislative services manager Ryan Westerson.

“They’ve learned a lot about their community," he added, "they’ve been able to connect with other individuals and groups around the city and some of them have come so far as to actually become employees of the city.

“We’ve seen actually councillors, past and present, who have all contributed in past functions.”

Applications are open until Oct. 4.