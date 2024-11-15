Lethbridge-West residents still without representation five months after MLA resignation

LETHBRIDGE -

A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.

"I'm actually surprised the leader of the official opposition has shown no interest in seeking a seat in the legislature," said Smith during a media conference in Lethbridge on Wednesday.

But during an interview on Friday, Nenshi argued against that claim.

"It's very clear why she's stalling; she wants the election to happen when there's no students in Lethbridge-West to vote," Nenshi said.

While Smith says she's waiting for Nenshi to find a seat, political watchers say calling the byelection is solely Smith's responsibility.

"The question isn't about Nenshi. The question is about Smith," said Duane Bratt, political scientist at Mount Royal University.

"There was an issue when Smith became premier back in 2022 because she didn't have a seat in the legislature; therefore, she had to get into the legislature but instead of going to an open seat in Calgary-Elbow, she convinced one of her rural caucus members to step aside and a byelection was called there.

"As leader of the opposition, Nenshi doesn't have to be in there."

The seat has been vacant since former NDP MLA Shannon Phillips resigned on July 1, part way through her third term.

Phillips said there were multiple factors to her resignation, including the desire to get out of the public eye and spend more time with family.

Since then, the NDP has chosen Rob Miyashiro, executive director of the Lethbridge Senior Citizens Organization and former city councillor.

Miyashiro will go head-to-head against UCP nominee and current city councillor John Middleton-Hope.

Smith has until Jan. 1 to call the byelection.

"Smith is playing political games here," Bratt said.

"This is not about Nenshi; this is about Lethbridge-West."

Smith has said several times she is waiting for Nenshi to find a seat.

"I understand that he didn't want to run in Lethbridge-West, but he had 37 other seats and it's normally convention when somebody becomes leader that one of their colleagues steps aside for them so that they can get into the legislature," Smith said.

But Nenshi says Smith took nine months to find her seat in the Brooks-Medicine Hat riding to get into the legislature in 2022.

"For an excuse, she's trying to blame it on me, but here's the thing, premier, if you want to create a vacancy for me by firing one of your underperforming ministers in Calgary or Edmonton, I'm happy to run," Nenshi said.

Bratt says there's more to the reason.

"It's a nice stick to beat up Nenshi on to say, 'Here's a seat, why aren't you running here?' and his answer is, 'I don't live in Lethbridge,' so that's one reason," he said.

"The other is it's likely the NDP is going to hold this seat, and so governments don't like to see a byelection defeat."

The candidates say the situation hasn't slowed their campaign efforts down.

"Part of our jobs when we're on the doors is to really educate people about that political process and that a byelection is happening," Miyashiro said.

"It's a chance for them to lodge their protest vote with this government if they're not happy with the way this government is running things."

Middleton-Hope says he's ready to represent those in the constituency.

"One of the most important things for the citizens of Lethbridge is to have strong, effective advocacy and that's what I intend to bring to the table," he said.