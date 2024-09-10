Lethbridge woman attacked while she slept; police on hunt for offender

Police in Lethbridge say a woman was left with serious injuries after being attacked with a weapon while she slept in her home.

The incident appears random, police say, and the offender remains unidentified.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Monday in a home located along the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North.

"A male had broken into a home," police said Tuesday, "and attacked a woman who was asleep inside the residence.

"The male assaulted the victim with a weapon, then fled through a window."

Police say the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Attempts to track the offender with a K9 unit failed, police say.

Now, police are turning to the public for help, asking that anyone with relevant surveillance or dash-cam footage turn it over.

The Lethbridge Police Service can be reached at 403-328-4444.