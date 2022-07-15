Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage

A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman faces more than 15 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with Thursday's hostage taking at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office.

Officers were called to the office in the 400 block of 5 Street South in downtown Lethbridge early Thursday afternoon after a staff member called 911 as an armed woman was threatening employees.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say a woman had entered the office and asked to speak to a specific lawyer who was not available. The woman then asked to use the washroom and, roughly 10 minutes later, returned armed with what appeared to be a handgun as well as a knife.

The suspect allegedly pointed the gun, which was later determined to be an airsoft handgun, at two of the workers and said she would kill them if they didn't get the lawyer on the phone to speak with her.

The woman then pushed a 54-year-old worker into one of the offices and closed the door. The other three staff members fled the business.

Additional police resources, including the tactical team and crisis negotiators, arrived on scene and police spoke with the woman by phone.

After nearly an hour of negotiations, TAC team members swarmed the office due to concerns for the safety of the hostage. The TAC team encountered the suspect holding a knife to herself and they swiftly apprehended her.

The hostage, a 54-year-old woman, had been stabbed multiple times and tactical members began performing first aid.

The stabbing victim was transported by ambulance in life-threatening condition but, as of Friday afternoon, her condition has stabilized after undergoing surgery.

Courtney Louise Shaw of Lethbridge has been charged with:

Attempted murder;

Aggravated assault;

Taking a hostage;

Use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Four counts of unlawful confinement;

Four counts of uttering threats; and,

Three counts of assault with a weapon.

Shaw remains in custody ahead of her July 22 court appearance.