Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage

Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage

Tactical team members outside of the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office in downtown Lethbridge on July 14 during a hostage situation. Tactical team members outside of the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office in downtown Lethbridge on July 14 during a hostage situation.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina