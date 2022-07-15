Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage
Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage
A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman faces more than 15 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with Thursday's hostage taking at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office.
Officers were called to the office in the 400 block of 5 Street South in downtown Lethbridge early Thursday afternoon after a staff member called 911 as an armed woman was threatening employees.
Lethbridge Police Service officials say a woman had entered the office and asked to speak to a specific lawyer who was not available. The woman then asked to use the washroom and, roughly 10 minutes later, returned armed with what appeared to be a handgun as well as a knife.
The suspect allegedly pointed the gun, which was later determined to be an airsoft handgun, at two of the workers and said she would kill them if they didn't get the lawyer on the phone to speak with her.
The woman then pushed a 54-year-old worker into one of the offices and closed the door. The other three staff members fled the business.
Additional police resources, including the tactical team and crisis negotiators, arrived on scene and police spoke with the woman by phone.
After nearly an hour of negotiations, TAC team members swarmed the office due to concerns for the safety of the hostage. The TAC team encountered the suspect holding a knife to herself and they swiftly apprehended her.
The hostage, a 54-year-old woman, had been stabbed multiple times and tactical members began performing first aid.
The stabbing victim was transported by ambulance in life-threatening condition but, as of Friday afternoon, her condition has stabilized after undergoing surgery.
Courtney Louise Shaw of Lethbridge has been charged with:
- Attempted murder;
- Aggravated assault;
- Taking a hostage;
- Use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence;
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;
- Four counts of unlawful confinement;
- Four counts of uttering threats; and,
- Three counts of assault with a weapon.
Shaw remains in custody ahead of her July 22 court appearance.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in Calgary and southern Alberta likely to drop Sunday
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
Global study finds surprising results for alcohol consumption
No amount of alcohol is healthy if you are younger than 40, mostly due to alcohol-related deaths by auto accidents, injury and homicide, according to a new global study.
Canada announces deal for millions of flu vaccine doses
Ottawa has signed a deal with the vaccine and specialty medicine manufacturing company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to produce millions of additional influenza vaccines to better prepare for flu cases in the fall.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Kinsmen Spray Park closed for incoming hot weekend
A very popular spray park will be closed for construction during what is expected to be one of Edmonton's hottest weekends.
-
Northern Alta. man charged with causing indignity to dead woman's body: RCMP
A man has been charged with committing an indignity to a 21-year-old Alberta woman's body, but Mounties say her death is not suspicious.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
-
B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
-
Maple Ridge shooting now fatal, IHIT called
Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge after one of the two people shot there Friday morning succumbed to her injuries.
Atlantic
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
Murphy's Logic: America and guns - The right to kill over the right to live
Like a cherished family member with an addiction they are unable to recognize, the United States of America needs an intervention from those who care. The USA is tragically addicted to guns and the right to own them, use them and abuse them.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria moving ahead with Government Street redesign plan
The City of Victoria is moving ahead with plans to redevelop Government Street into a pedestrian-focused district dotted with patios and bookended by new public plazas.
-
Victoria police issue 'significant' tickets at horn-honking B.C. legislature protest
Victoria police issued "several warnings" and then "significant tickets" to a pair of drivers for participating in Freedom Convoy protests on Thursday.
-
B.C. to begin COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 next month
The British Columbia government is encouraging parents with children under five years old to register their kids for their first COVID-19 vaccines next month.
Toronto
-
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million. Take a look inside
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
-
Ontario lottery winner about to give up $100,000 with prize days from expiring
Did you buy a lottery ticket in Ontario last year? If so, you might want to check your pockets and rummage through your sofa cushions because a winning Lotto 6/49 Encore ticket worth $100,000 is about to expire.
Montreal
-
Judicial council reviewing complaint against Quebec judge who gave conditional discharge for sexual assault
Quebec's judicial council has begun examining a complaint against Judge Matthieu Poliquin, the young judge who granted a conditional discharge to engineer Simon Houle last June after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and voyeurism for his actions in 2019.
-
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their baby decided it was time to make his debut.
-
Canadian rider Houle races to third in Stage 13 of Tour de France
Quebec-born rider Hugo Houle finished third in Stage 13 of the Tour de France, narrowly missing Canada's first stage victory in 34 years.
Ottawa
-
‘There’s been tears:’ Ottawa woman stranded for days in London, U.K.
An Ottawa woman travelling to Stockholm with her family has been stranded in London, U.K. for several days, caught up in the massive struggles plaguing the airline industry.
-
Ottawa sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, outbreaks
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa and hospitalizations and COVID-19 outbreaks continue to rise, as health officials issue a reminder that the "pandemic is not over."
-
Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnights due to staff shortage
The Glengarry Memorial Hospital has announced it has made the "difficult decision" to temporarily close the emergency department from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Kitchener
-
One dead after pair of motorcycle crashes on Hwy 403 near Brantford
Police shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 403 eastbound between Brantford and Ancaster Friday as officers investigated a pair of collisions involving motorcycles.
-
Guelph artist named a winner for his 'unapologetic' shoe design
A Guelph artist is expressing what pride means to him through art.
-
Police arrest two Kitchener teenagers for break and enter at local school
Two teenagers have been charged after leading police of a brief foot pursuit, according to Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
Saskatoon
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
Lifesaving medication 'impossible to afford' for Sask. woman
Morgan Buyaki is suffering from a rare condition called Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) which causes inflammation in blood vessels, but the life-saving medication she needs is far too expensive, even with partial funding from the government.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged following racist gas station confrontation in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury man caught on video using racist language has been charged with "hate-motivated charges," Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.
-
Sudbury-area man drowns while kayaking on Manitoulin Island
A 46-year-old man from the Greater Sudbury area drowned in Lake Mindemoya on July 13, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million. Take a look inside
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
Winnipeg
-
'We're going to set our sights high': New Keystone Party of Manitoba officially launches
The Keystone Party of Manitoba officially launched on Friday and named its first leader.
-
Edged weapon used in North End assault: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault with an edged weapon in the city’s North End on Thursday.
-
'It's just a bit sad': parting with porcelain treasures
For many, once-cherished porcelain sets are now collecting dust. It's a shift being felt around the world, from a home in Winnipeg to one of the oldest porcelain manufacturers in the world.
Regina
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
-
'Absolutely stunning': U of R professor of astronomy reacts to James Webb telescope photos
NASA released the first images from the James Webb telescope earlier this week, giving people a much closer glimpse into what the universe holds.