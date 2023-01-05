Lethbridge woman honoured for success in the mixed martial arts scene

A southern Alberta woman is making waves in the mixed martial arts scene following a string of wins on the amateur and professional circuits.

Shannon Clark, who lives in Lethbridge, recently notched a pair of wins in her first two professional fights that followed three victories on the amateur circuit.

She's done all of this since her debut in October 2019.

Clark, who doesn't have another fight scheduled until at least the spring, is ranked third out of 20 female fighters in Western Canada and sixth in the country.

She also attended the University of Lethbridge and played soccer for the Pronghorns.