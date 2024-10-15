Literary festival seeks to ignite imaginations in Calgary

Fifty writers from across the world will entertain audiences in Calgary during Imaginarium by Wordfest.

The festival will include 30 shows with hosts promising to be theatrical and engaging.

Wordfest CEO Shelley Youngblut says this festival is for anyone who is curious, open-minded and interested in their community.

“It’s basically not what you think it’s going to be,” Youngblut told Jodi Hughes on CTV Morning Live Calgary.

“That seems very Calgary to me, the idea that we in Calgary have come up with a way to make literary festivals exciting, accessible for everyone and something that people should talk about.”

The always popular, The Way We… Wear storytelling event is happening Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“You just end up having your mind expanded and think about them and their work, but also you and what you wear, and how you are in the world very differently,” she says.

If you haven’t heard of the authors, or read their books, no problem.

“This is not school, this is entertainment,” she says.

“You are supposed to come and just absorb the writers in person, and then if you want to read the book, think of it as the t-shirt at the end of the concert.”

Owl’s Nest Books will have pop-up bookstores, and you can get the authors to sign your book(s) as well.

Imaginarium shows are scheduled through Oct. 21, at various venues throughout Calgary.

Worldfest founding partner the Calgary Public Library is partially reopening on Wednesday following a cyber attack.

This may impact Imaginarium shows, so Wordfest suggests keeping an eye on your email and monitoring its website.