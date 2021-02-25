CALGARY -- Live concerts are set to return to a resort on the edge of Calgary but the untraditional approach will have the audience enjoying the show from the confines of their vehicle or hotel rooms.

The Grey Eagle Drive-In is scheduled to open May 1 in the southwest parking lot of the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino on the Tsuut'ina Nation.

"The Grey Eagle Drive In will feature a cutting-edge semi-trailer covered stage, with surround sound which is also available through the car FM radio transmitters," explained Lisa McCann of The Event Group. "Three large LED screens will project the action on stage under the stars and with the Rockies Mountains as the backdrop."

The venue can accommodate up to 206 vehicles and hotel guests with west facing rooms will be able to view the performances. Resort officials say all health and safety guidelines will be followed.

In addition to concerts, the resort is offering the drive-in to the public and has begun booking the space for special events including graduations, dance recitals, weddings and theatrical performances.

The resort plans to unveil its live concert lineup in the near future.

Alberta’s public health orders have prohibited the hosting of large indoor concerts in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.