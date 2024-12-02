Local charities looking for support from Calgarians on Giving Tuesday

Dec. 3 marks Giving Tuesday and Calgary charities are desperate for financial support are hope people find ways to give whatever they can to help others.

Vibrant Communities Calgary looks at all the systems that contribute to poverty for Calgarians and tries to change those through research and policy advocacy.

Meaghon Reid, executive director at Vibrant Communities Calgary, is seeing a disturbing trend of greater need but fewer donors.

"We know from a survey that came out this year that giving is down to about 67 per cent of the population," she said.

"In 2017, that was over 90 per cent, so every single year fewer people are in a position to give, even if they want to because they're having their own affordability challenges."

Reid says in times of uncertainty, people cut back on their giving and that's what she's seeing now not just in Calgary, but all over North America.

"We almost have a perfect storm with giving down generally even for people who want to give because of affordability," she said.

"We have the Canada Post strike, which is absolutely impacting charities and nonprofits this year who rely on that direct mail for their donations and I think we have an overall sense of uncertainty about the next year."

Reid says there are many people in southern Alberta who are accessing social assistance programs for the first time, people who are working but struggling to make ends meet as inflation continues to climb.

She says in many cases any discretionary spending has to be reserved for things like rent, food and basic needs.

"There are people in need today with really urgent and challenging situations and so charities do find a way to keep going," she said. "But this comes at a cost so that could look like reduced service, it could look like burnt out staff hanging in there today but not being able to work tomorrow."

The Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society relies heavily on its volunteer pool who maintain the park today and for future generations.

But it's also constantly fundraising to finance the various programs it runs.

Executive director Katrina Terril says the park will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary.

"Giving Tuesday is a huge day for many charitable organizations and friends of Fish Creek of course is no exception to that," she said. "This is a day where we're really trying to bring awareness to what we are doing here at the park, as well as the amazing community partners that we have, including our amazing 350 volunteers."

Hull Services operates at a number of locations in Calgary with its main campus in the southwest community of Woodbine. The organization assists youth facing severe trauma and stress in their lives.

"Our support staff work with them to give them a chance to survive and thrive," said John Dumonceaux, development and community engagement director.

"Youth learn everything from job skills to budgeting skills, learning how to interact with their partners at school, the community, we really try to teach them the basics of life so when they do become adults, they've got those skills necessary to live independently on their own."

Dumonceaux knows there is competition out there for donor dollars for Giving Tuesday and the holiday season, but he's hopeful Hull will reach this year's goal.

"The need for Hull Services and all of our social services agencies in Calgary is immense," he said.

"Our Giving Tuesday fundraising goal is usually in the neighborhood of $25,000 to $50,000 so it's substantial in our annual fundraising."

Vibrant Communities Calgary would like to see more involvement by levels of government to help local charities make ends meet as donations continue to decrease.

"There is a positive financial case for both the province and the federal government to invest in charities to make sure that they are functioning not just at baseline, but functioning well," said Reid. "Because we've never seen demand like this on that sector."

To celebrate Giving Tuesday, the Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society will be hosting a free event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Bow Valley Ranche Visitor Centre.

The family-friendly event will feature native plant seed giveaways, birding and park tours and time with staff and volunteers to learn more about the many projects happening in the park.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a donation for the Tsuut'ina Nation food bank.