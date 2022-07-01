Longtime Calgary Flames organist Willy Joosen passes away

Longtime Calgary Flames organist Willy Joosen passes away

Willy Joosen's first year as the Flames organist was 1988-89, the year the Flames won the Stanley Cup Willy Joosen's first year as the Flames organist was 1988-89, the year the Flames won the Stanley Cup

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Friday evening, as Canadians celebrated Canada's 155th birthday. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region

A Russian airstrike on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea had seemed to ease the threat to the city.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina