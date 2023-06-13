Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record

Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.

The Calgary man rode 130.28 kilometres on Monday by riding in circles on the flat ground of the parking lot at Calgary's Crossroads Market.

He spoke to CTV News following his achievement, saying that he wasn't as tired as he thought he would be.

"I'm certainly sore," Murray said. "I'm sure I'll be feeling it a lot more tomorrow."

He says the challenge was more on his mind than anything else.

"It's more keeping your head in the game."

Breaking a Guinness Record is more than just jumping on your bike and riding. Murray says he took a couple years to plan how to complete his feat.

"It was finding a venue that I could attempt the course in because it has to be relatively flat. I have to find a land surveyor," he said.

"It was just really that process and being able to measure it out."

He says city tracks wouldn't have worked because of a number of issues, so he's glad Crossroads Market let him use its space.

Murray also used the event as an opportunity to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society of Calgary.

"Alzheimer's has run in my family for a while and I've since lost my grandma to it. So it's been a cause that's near and dear to my family's heart."

The previous Guinness Record was 122 kilometres.