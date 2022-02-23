Look West: Criminal anthropologist says Alberta at heart of unrest, protests

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates

Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday as the region braced for further confrontation after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.

A woman walks by a large print at a photographic memorial for those killed in the confrontation between Ukraine's military and the pro-Russia separatist forces in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina