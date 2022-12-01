Lund to perform April concerts with Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

The original Hurtin' Albertan is returnin' to perform with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra in April.

An Evening with Corb Lund at the Bella Concert Hall at Mount Royal University on April 27 will feature Lund performing with members of the CPO, playing "music reminiscent of hometown honky-tonks and blazing city lights," the CPO said in a release issued Thursday.

Lund, who previously performed with the CPO in 2017, is being presented at the Bella in partnership with Mount Royal University, with financial support from the Taylor Family Foundation to bring world-class performers to Calgary.

"We are really grateful to the Taylor family, who have committed multi-year support to bring superstar artists like Corb Lund to perform for Calgary audiences with the fantastic musicians of your Calgary Phil," said Marc Stevens, the Calgary Philharmonic's president and CEO. "We can’t wait to welcome Alberta’s own country legend back to Calgary to perform with the orchestra."

Two nights later, on April 29, Lund will perform Corb Lund in Concert at Jack Singer Concert Hall.

Lund, who is performing a week of shows in Las Vegas where the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is taking place, tweeted Thursday about the Calgary shows, inviting Calgary audiences to join him for "a night of prettied-up honky-tonk tunes" on April 27 and "a big show" on April 29.

Hey Calgary folks, honoured and excited to play for two nights with the Calgary Orchestra in April 2023. Join me for a night of prettied-up honky-tonk tunes on April 27th, and a big show on April 29th. Tickets on sale next week on Tuesday, Dec 6th at 10 AM MT. pic.twitter.com/2GydM26xCa — corblund (@CorbLund) December 1, 2022

Lund most recently released an album of original tunes called Agricultural Tragic in 2020, which won a 2021 Canadian Country Music Award. That was followed in 2022 with Songs My Friends Wrote, an album of cover tunes by artists such as Ian Tyson, Hayes Carll and Todd Snider.

The April shows will also mark Lund's first Calgary appearances since he made his debut singing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, in April.

Tickets start at $49 and go on sale to the public Tuesday. For more information and to buy tickets, visit calgaryphil.com.