Macleod Trail temporarily closed in both directions after serious crash

Calgary police temporarily shut down Macleod Trail in both directions on Friday due to an early morning crash.

Officials say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 42 Avenue S.W. at about 2 a.m.

EMS took the victim, a woman in her 30s, to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

Police closed the intersection to investigate, but opened the road by about 6:30 a.m.