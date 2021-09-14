Majority of Alberta businesses support proof of vaccination to access services: survey

CALGARY -

A recent survey suggests the majority of Alberta businesses support the introduction of some sort of proof of vaccination system.

The poll was conducted by Leger and commissioned in part by the Calgary and Edmonton chambers of commerce. The results show 70 per cent of businesses and 74 per cent of the general population support vaccine certification while 13 per cent of business and 12 per cent of the general population oppose it.

Business owners who support the system cited several reasons like avoiding lockdowns, ensuring the health and safety of workers, and strengthening consumer confidence. Other reasons include resuming international travel and hosting sporting events or concerts.

"In light of rising cases and stagnant vaccination rates, vaccine certification is a straightforward way to keep our economy open and stimulate vaccination rates," said Deborah Yedlin, Calgary Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, in a press release. "We’ve seen it work in other jurisdictions."

Both the Calgary and Edmonton chambers state they will continue to push for measures that support a safe, sustainable and permanent reopening.

Last week, Health Minister Tyler Shandro reiterated that the province is moving forward with its own QR code and printable card that will allow Albertans to quickly show their vaccine status, if they choose.

Shandro says that is expected to roll out in mid-September.

For comparative purposes, a probability sample of 1,000 respondents as is the case with the general population data would have a margin of error of +/- 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.