Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroom

The case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.

Pauline Brazeau moved to Calgary from her hometown of Yorkton, Sask., in 1975, at the age of 16 with her infant daughter.

She was last seen leaving Peppe's Ristorante near 17 Avenue and 7 Street S.W. around 3 a.m. on Jan. 9, 1976.

Her body was found a few hours later along the remote Jumping Pound forest reserve road, near Cochrane, Alta..

She was found partially clothed with multiple stab wounds.

In 2021, Alberta RCMP and Calgary police teamed up to re-analyze the cold case and others like it, using genetic genealogy.

Ronald James Edwards was arrested in November 2023 and has been charged with non-capital murder.

Non-capital murder is no longer in the Criminal Code of Canada but was an offence at the time of Brazeau's death.

Edwards' first court appearance was in Calgary, but his matter was moved to Cochrane for the next several times his name was called from the court docket.

Edwards' lawyer, Pawel Milczarek, appeared on his behalf on those occasions, saying he had not yet obtained substantial disclosure from the Crown Prosecutor's office.

Brazeau's family, including her daughter, have attended the Cochrane court appearances.

On Tuesday, the case moved forward.

There will be no preliminary inquiry on Edwards' matter -- that process was waived with the defence's consent.

The matter will return to Calgary, to the Court of King's Bench, to eventually go before both judge and jury.

Edwards' next court appearance is set for March 8.

He remains in custody.

With files from Nicole Di Donato, Kevin Green and The Canadian Press