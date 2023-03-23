Man and woman facing charges after violent Anderson CTrain Station robberies

Calgary police have arrested two people accused in a series of violent robberies at a southwest CTrain station, all of which involved weapons.

The robberies all occurred on the platform at Anderson Station.

During the first, which happened just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 3, police were told a man was pointing a shotgun at riders, then robbed one of them.

A month later, on March 3, police were called to the same location at about 5:15 a.m. after a woman was assaulted by another woman who sprayed the victim with bear spray.

Later that day, at roughly 6 p.m., a man and woman were assaulted by two people using nunchucks and bear spray.

After reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses, police identified two suspects.

On March 15, officers arrested two people at a home near Anderson Station. Police say a firearm, ammunition, nunchucks, a bow and a homemade baton were seized from the residence.

"It is believed the suspects and victims were known to each other, and these were targeted attacks," said Calgary police in a Thursday news release.

The accused are facing a total of 40 charges.

Rayleen Annie Dixon, 29, is charged with:

Assault with a weapon;

Two counts of using a dangerous weapon;

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon; and

Two counts of administering a noxious substance.

Kevin Terrance Black Rabbit, 33, is charged with:

Two counts of using a dangerous weapon;

Careless use of a firearm;

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Two counts of wearing a disguise with intent;

Possession of a firearm without a licence;

15 counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order;

Carless use of a prohibited weapon;

Possession of a firearm with serial number removed; and

Seven counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Black Rabbit is scheduled to appear in court on March 30 while Dixon is set to appear on April 19.