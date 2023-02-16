Man arrested, charged in Calgary show-home sex assault

Calgary police caught the man they believe responsible for a sexual assault at a city show home late last month.

Police say on Jan. 31 in the Alpine Park neighbourhood, a show-home employee was confined in a room and touched sexually without consent.

The following day, police put out the call for public tips and now say they got what they needed.

Zubair Hanif, a 46-year-old Calgarian, has been arrested.

He has been charged with one count of each of forcible confinement and sexual assault.

He is next set to appear in court in Calgary on March 16.