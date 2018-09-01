The man who was the target of a takedown by Calgary police officers on Friday afternoon says he was terrified when officers kicked him to the ground and handcuffed him.

At just before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a home in the northwest community of Huntington Hills for reports that someone had a gun.

The CPS Tactical Team was dispatched and surrounded the home, ordering the man inside to give himself up.

James Astaroth came out and he tells CTV Calgary that the officers kicked him to the ground and handcuffed him while other officers searched the home.

He says that he feels he was mistreated by the officers.

“They came here and searched inside the house for two or three hours and they didn’t find anything.”

He says he feels bad because his daughters were involved as well.

“They made my daughters put their hands up, like criminals as well.”

Astaroth says the whole situation came about because of a dispute he had with his neighbours and he wants people to know that he isn’t a bad guy.

“I’m just a musician and that’s it. I’m a father of a family and that’s it.”

He adds that he is going to pursue legal action in regards to his treatment at the hands of CPS.

Officials have said that there are no charges expected to be laid in the incident on Friday.