Man charged after allegedly stealing a Calgary school bus, then deliberately hitting a cyclist

Calgary police have laid charges in a bizarre case that allegedly saw a man steal the same school bus twice, injuring a cyclist during one of his joy rides.

The bus was first stolen on Thursday, Nov. 14 from a parking lot located at 8814 48 St. S.E.

Police found it the next day.

Three days later, at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, police say the suspect stole the same bus a second time from a parking lot at 823 Highfield Ave. S.E.

Later that same day, at 4:30 a.m., CCTV footage captured the suspect driving the bus in a "reckless manner" in the area of Edmonton Trail and 36 Avenue N.E., at which time he was seen "deliberately striking a cyclist," according to police.

The cyclist suffered serious life-altering injuries, but police say they are on the road to recovery.

No passengers were on board the bus either time it was stolen

Police eventually recovered the vehicle in an empty parking lot on Ninth Avenue S.E.

Andrew John Martyn Wilson, 20, is facing five charges in connection to the incidents.

Anyone with information about the thefts, or the injury of the cyclist, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.