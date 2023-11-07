Man charged after allegedly using anti-Semitic language at weekend protest

A Calgary man has been charged after allegedly using anti-Semitic language at a downtown protest over the weekend.

Two groups of protesters gathered at city hall on Sunday, around 2 p.m., to show support for Israel and Gaza in their ongoing conflict.

Before the protest, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) diversity resource team and public safety unit met with both groups to discuss safety and some of the language and signage that had been seen at previous protests.

During the protest, police said a man took to the stage and, over the public address system, acknowledged the conversation with police and then proceeded to repeatedly use an anti-Semitic phrase, while encouraging the crowd to do the same.

After consultation with the CPS hate crime coordinator, Wesam Cooley, 32, of Calgary, has been charged with causing a disturbance. A hate motivation has been applied to the charge.

Cooley is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

“Hate speech, as defined in the Criminal Code, is complex and several contextual factors must be considered before charges can be laid,” CPS said in a news release.

“We work closely with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service to review any potential hate crime behaviour at the protests to determine if those thresholds have been met.”

Police said more than 1,000 people attended the event and other than this incident, it was a peaceful protest.