Man charged after being clocked driving 160 km/hr on QEII

A man faces multiple traffic charges after he was reportedly driving over 160 km/hr on the QEII highway several weeks ago.

On Sept. 11, at 10:15 a.m., Innisfail RCMP traffic services received reports of a speeder on the QEII.

A few minutes after the final sighting, the suspect's vehicle lost control while trying to pass a vehicle on the shoulder and crashed close to Highway 42.

Blackfalds RCMP responded, and found the driver, a man who was the only occupant. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man has been charged with a number of traffic offenses, including a provincial suspension for impaired driving.

The investigation into the incident continues.