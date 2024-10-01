CALGARY
    • Man charged in alleged sexual assault of girl in Fish Creek Park

    Calgary police
    A man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident involving a seven-year-old girl in Calgary's Fish Creek Park in August.

    The alleged assault occurred in a public swimming area called the Ice Caves, on Aug. 1 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

    Police believe a man sexually assaulted the girl while she was in the water. The girl told her mother about the assault as they were leaving the area and they reported the incident to police.

    Following investigation, Aaron Michael Bolton, 38, of Calgary, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a child under the age of 16.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

    "Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report it regardless of when it occurred," Calgary police said in a Tuesday news release.

    Anyone with information about this assault, or others, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

