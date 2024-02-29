Man charged in random altercations ending in officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary Thursday

A man has been charged in connection with a series of random altercations in the northeast community of Temple on Thursday.

At 6:55 p.m., police were notified about an armed man acting erratically.

Police say the man, who had an imitation gun, had three altercations with individuals in the area between 6:50 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

First, the man reportedly pointed the imitation gun at a woman parking her car near her home in the 6900 block of Temple Drive N.E.

He then reportedly pointed the gun at two men standing outside a home in the 0 to 100 block of Templebow Way N.E., demanding keys to a nearby vehicle.

Police believe the man then approached a resident who was walking toward his car near Temple Drive N.E. When the man demanded the keys, the resident tried to walk away and was hit from behind. Officers said the man demanded the keys again, and when the victim said he did not have them, the man hit the victim with the imitation gun.

Police say the series of events were random, and none of the victims knew the man.

Around 7 p.m., officers found the man near Temple Drive and 58 Street N.E.

During the interaction, one of the officers shot the man in the leg. He was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunday, the man was charged with multiple counts of robbery, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court March 4.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating. ASIRT investigates when police actions in the province result in injury or death.