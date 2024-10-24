Man charged in two random downtown Calgary stabbings

A man has been charged in connection with two separate stabbings in downtown Calgary last month.

In a news release Thursday, police said officers were called to Century Gardens Park, located in the 800 block of Eighth Street S.W., around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, for a reported stabbing.

The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Later, at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 9, the suspect was found and arrested without incident.

Following investigation, detectives linked the suspect to another stabbing that occurred at the City Hall CTrain Station, located in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue S.E., on Sept. 3. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The victims continue to recover and have been released from hospital.

Police say the incidents were likely random in nature, as the victims and suspect were unknown to each other.

A 22-year-old Calgary man has been charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and breaching a probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. He remains in custody.