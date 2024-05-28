Man charged with vandalism of Fernie Aquatic Centre that 'severely impacted' community: RCMP

Charges have been laid in the vandalism of the Fernie Aquatic Centre in Fernie, B.C.

The facility was badly damaged on Oct. 29, 2022, leaving the swimming pool unusable.

Elk Valley RCMP say an investigation revealed that windows broken on the upper level of the building caused rocks and glass to fall into the pool, prompting the need for significant repairs and cleanup efforts.

"The incident severely impacted the Fernie community, cancelling the swim meet and preventing residents from accessing the pool facilities," said an RCMP news release.

The cost to fix the damage and clean the pool was estimated to be more than $30,000, RCMP say.

On Tuesday, RCMP announced Aden Shatalow-Dominick, 22, had been charged with mischief over $5,000.

"The Elk Valley RCMP extends its gratitude to the community of Fernie for their patience throughout this investigation," said Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call the RCMP at 250-425-6233.