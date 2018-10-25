A man who was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murder of Dawns Baptiste in 2015 is appealing his conviction.

Baptiste was found dead in a backyard in the Whitehorn area in February of 2015.

Curtis Healy was arrested in connection to Baptiste’s death and charged with first-degree murder.

Healy admitted to police that he beat and raped the mother of four amd a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in September.

The judge in the case said Healy's actions were vicious and brutal and he was sentenced to imprisonment for life with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Healy is seeking a new trial and is appealing the conviction alleging that a number of errors were made.

He says his statement shouldn’t have been admissible, that the judge should have given more time to procure evidence of a material witness and that the court should have declared a mistrial as jurors weren’t kept away from television coverage during deliberations.