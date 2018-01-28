Police say that a male suspect has died after he was shot by officers during an incident on Saturday night in southwest Calgary.

Officers were called to the scene, in the 600 block of 68 Avenue S.W., shortly before 9:00 p.m. for reports of a disturbance in one of the units of an apartment building.

"This report was of a man yelling and screaming and throwing things in the second story hallway," said Deputy Chief Bob Ritchie.

Police arrived and began to speak with the resident inside and, a half an hour later, the situation escalated and the man jumped from a balcony and confronted officers.

They opened fire on the suspect and he was seriously injured as a result.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital in life threatening condition, but has since died of his injuries.

"Officers administered emergency first aid to the man at the scene until EMS arrived and he was transported to hospital in life threatening condition. He died last night," Ritchie said.

The officer involved in the shooting is a 10 year patrol officer who has now been put onto a 30-day leave. Ritchie said he has no knowledge of any previous shootings involving the member.

The victim has no criminal history, Ritchie said, but police have interacted with him in the past.

"We come in contact with numerous individuals on a regular basis outside of criminality. I am not able to get into specifics with our involvement with this man beyond this."

He did say that police recovered a number of unspecified weapons at the scene.

One of the other residents in the building, Trisha Brigden, says she was woken up on Saturday night by some loud noises.

"I woke up around 9:00 p.m. to a whole bunch of banging, so I opened up the door and looked down the hallway and there was a big air conditioning unit and a whole bunch of debris in the hallway."

She said she had no idea what was happening.

"I don’t know what he was doing in there. There was a lot of yelling and swearing and throwing things."

Brigden says she didn't know the man personally, but had seen him in passing a few times. The last time was earlier on Saturday evening, just hours before he was shot.

"I saw him last night at around 6:00 p.m. and he was okay then."

Ritchie says the service and executive are supporting all officers involved in the investigation.

"Although our members are incredibly well trained, they are put into some of the most difficult, dangerous and dynamic situations you can ever imagine. I am extremely proud of the work they do day in and day out to keep Calgary safe. All members in this incident have the full and unequivocal support of the service and the executive."

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been notified about the situation.