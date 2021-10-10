Man dead, another seriously injured after shooting near downtown Calgary nightclub

CALGARY -

Calgary police are investigating after a fatal shooting took place at a southwest nightclub early Sunday morning.

Officials were called to the Junction Underground nightclub, at 628 Eighth Ave. S.W., at about 2:40 a.m. for reports of a shooting that occurred outside the business.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s in medical distress. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition by EMS while police continued to investigate.

While police were at the scene, a second man, also in his 30s, arrived at Foothills Medical Centre suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the hospital and determined that man may be connected to the nightclub shooting.

During the course of the investigation, police were informed that the first victim died in hospital.

The second victim remains in hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

There are few other details about the incident at this time, police say.

"It is very early in the investigation and we are working to determine what happened and how the two men are connected. More information will be shared once it is known and the deceased victim cannot be named until after his autopsy early next week," officials said in a release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact us by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"