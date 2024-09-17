Man dead following confrontation with Calgary police

Calgary police say a man who was causing a disturbance Tuesday morning at a hotel in Acadia died while officers attempted to arrest him.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre at 9030 Macleod Tr. S.E. to help with a disturbance involving an "unwanted guest," officials told CTV News.

"Upon arrival, officers located a man in the front lobby acting erratically," police said in a news release. "Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation; however, the man was not cooperative."

Police deployed a Taser, which was not effective, and then another officer used pepper spray on the suspect.

Officials said the man was taken into custody, but he suffered a medical episode.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the confrontation.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation into the in-custody death.

No further details are being provided.