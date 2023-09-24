Man dies in Fort McMurray following reports of shots fired

Alberta RCMP are investigating the death of a man in Fort McMurray after a shooting was reported in the neighbourhood of Thickwood on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

Moments later, RCMP say another 911 caller reported finding a man laying unresponsive on Tundra Drive.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

RCMP say they are investigating the death as a homicide, and the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken carriage of the investigation with assistance of Wood Buffalo RCMP.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident, or who was in the area between 11 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 2 a.m. on Sept. 24, to contact them by calling 780-788-4040.

Tips can also be submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Additionally, anyone with dash cam or security camera footage from Thickwood is asked to get in touch with investigators as soon as possible.

"Wood Buffalo RCMP are aware of the community concerns arising from three apparent homicides in recent days and are working to identify the individuals responsible. At this time, investigators believe that these are not random attacks against members of the public and that the events are not related to one another," said RCMP in a news release.