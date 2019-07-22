A 28-year-old man faces 20 criminal charges after allegedly trying to trade in a stolen truck to a Ponoka car dealership.

The incident in question took place July 20, when RCMP officers were called after an alert car dealership employee determined that a man was trying to use a stolen truck as a trade in.

The suspect allegedly possessed all the supporting documents for the truck, as well as what appeared to be identification, but the employee was able to confirm the truck as stolen, prompting the call to the RCMP.

The RCMP determined that the identification had been altered, and were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Brendan Donald Beaulieu.

Beaulieu faces 20 charges, including: traffficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, identity theft, two charges of identity fraud, illegal possession or trafficking in government documents, three charges of use/traffic/possessing a forged document, and nine additional charges of failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance.

Beaulieu remains in custody. He is scheduled for a CCTV appearance in Provincial Court of Alberta in Wetaskawin on July 23.

The truck’s owner has recovered his identification, as well as a piece of jewellery that was stolen during a break and enter into his residence