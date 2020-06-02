CALGARY -- The Lethbridge Police Service is searching for a Dodge Ram pickup truck following a Monday afternoon hit-and-run in a south side alley that resulted in the death of a man.

Emergency crews were called to an alleyway in the 900 block of 13th Street S. shortly after 4:30 p.m. following reports that a Dodge Ram pickup collided with a pedestrian.

When police arrived, a female who had been in the truck was attempting to help the injured man. The truck was no longer at the scene as a male had drove off. Police have not disclosed who was behind the wheel at the time of the collision.

The injured man was transported by ambulance to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries Monday night.

Investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle that is described as:

A 2004 Dodge Ram

Yellow

Having Alberta licence plate VNH26

According to police, the victim had been seen walking with another male at the time of the collision but the second male fled on foot prior to the arrival of officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact LPS at 403-328-4444.



