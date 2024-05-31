CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man found critically injured as Calgary police respond to reports of shooting

    One person is clinging to life and police are investigating following reports of a shooting in north Calgary.

    According to police, officers were called to the 6000 block of Centre Street North around 3 p.m. on Friday.

    One person, a man in his 30s, was rushed to hospital in critical, life-thratening condition, EMS told CTV.

    Police offered no further details at the time of this writing.

    Investigation into the incident continues.

    This is a developing news story. Further details will be added as they become available...

