    • Man found dead in Pine Creek identified; police ask public for help in investigation

    Calgary police are investigating after a body was found inside a home in the 100 block of Creek Stone Drive S.W. on Nov. 22, 2024. Calgary police are investigating after a body was found inside a home in the 100 block of Creek Stone Drive S.W. on Nov. 22, 2024.
    Calgary police are turning to the public for help in their investigation into the death of a man in Pine Creek late last week.

    Louis "Trace" Shotbothsides, 26, was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Creekstone Drive S.W. around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 22.

    The initial call was for a person in medical distress.

    An autopsy was completed the same day, but Shotbothsides' cause of death remained "undetermined."

    As such, the incident remains classified as suspicious.

    "We still have many unanswered questions and are turning to the public for assistance," Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said Monday in a release.

    "We have spoken with the victim's family and are committed to finding answers for them."

    Anyone who had contact with Shotbothsides prior to his death is asked to contact police.

    Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information or dash-cam footage is also asked to contact police.

    Police can be contacted at 403-266-1234.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

