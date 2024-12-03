Man found dead in Taradale home with high CO levels: CFD

A man was found dead in a Taradale home where emergency crews discovered high levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 900 block of Taradale Drive N.E. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they discovered carbon monoxide levels reading 200 parts per million in the basement.

A man was found dead in the basement, according to the Calgary Fire Department. The cause of death has not been determined.

EMS crews all wear portable carbon monoxide detectors on their bodies and that’s what first alerted responders there was an issue in the home.

“Our fire crews found levels of 90 parts per million as soon as they entered the house, and then when they went into the basement, where the unresponsive male was reported to be, they found levels of over 270 parts per million,” Carol Henke, public information officer with the CFD, said.

EMS said three patients were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police confirmed officers were at the home on Monday for a welfare check, but they did not make contact with anyone inside at the time. People close to the family told CTV News the man’s mother in Windsor had been trying to call him for the past three days.

Police are investigating the incident but do not believe it is a criminal matter.