Man found in Bow Valley Provincial Park was murdered, RCMP say

Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a man whose body was found in Bow Valley Provincial Park last November.

On Nov. 3, 2023, police were called to investigate a "suspicious vehicle" at the Widowmaker Trail Head.

They found a man's body inside a truck.

Now, following an investigation, Mounties say the man was murdered.

Police have released details about the truck in the hopes of learning more about the victim. Officials say the white 1998 Dodge Ram truck with Alberta licence plate CNF1057 was stolen from the northwest Calgary community of Dalhousie on Oct. 24, 2023.

Anyone with information about the victim or the vehicle is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or your local police.