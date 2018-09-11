A man has been transported to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries and CTrain service in the northeast was temporarily disrupted following a collision involving a pedestrian and a train.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. at a location in the 400 block of Saddletowne Circle N.E. near the boundary between the communities of Saddle Ridge and Martindale.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20's, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. EMS officials say his condition at the time of transport was considered serious and potentially life threatening.

CTrain service between McKnight and Saddletowne stations was halted following the collision but resumed shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Members of the Calgary Police Service have launched an investigation into the crash.