A man is in hospital in serious condition on Saturday morning after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail.

Calgary EMS says they were called to the scene, in the northbound lanes of the highway between the Calf Robe Bridge and Glenmore Trail at about 5:45 a.m.

UPDATE: Two vehicle incident, NB Deerfoot Tr approaching Calf Robe Bridge SE, NB Deerfoot Tr is blocked from Glenmore Trail. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/jp44aG0uf4 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 17, 2019

The patient was taken to Foothills Hospital for treatment.

There is no word on any other injuries.

Two lanes were blocked off because of the crash but the scene was cleared at about 11:30 a.m.

The cause is under investigation.