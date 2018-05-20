CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man injured while working on vehicle in Dewinton
(File photo)
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 3:57PM MDT
Okotoks EMS says a man is in hospital after he was seriously hurt after the vehicle he was working on fell on him.
Paramedics were called to a rural property east of Dewinton shortly after 12:00 p.m. for reports of a man being injured.
Officials say the man was working on a vehicle at his home and had gotten traipped underneath it when it fell on him.
A number of people who found him managed to free him and called 911.
STARS flew the victim to Foothill Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.