Okotoks EMS says a man is in hospital after he was seriously hurt after the vehicle he was working on fell on him.

Paramedics were called to a rural property east of Dewinton shortly after 12:00 p.m. for reports of a man being injured.

Officials say the man was working on a vehicle at his home and had gotten traipped underneath it when it fell on him.

A number of people who found him managed to free him and called 911.

STARS flew the victim to Foothill Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.