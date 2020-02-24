CALGARY -- Westbound traffic on Highway 1 is expected to be reduced to one lane for several hours near Medicine Hat on Monday as police investigate a fatal crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 10 a.m. near the Box Springs Road N.W. exit, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old man.

Police said a Chevy Cobalt was on Highway 1 when the driver lost control and the vehicle left the road, hitting a light standard.

The Medicine Hat police Traffic Unit is now investigating.

Speed and road conditions are being considered as factors.