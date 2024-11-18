Man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Gleichen, Alta.: RCMP

A man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Gleichen, Alta., on Monday morning.

RCMP said the multi-vehicle crash, involving a pickup truck and several commercial semi-trucks, occurred in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway between Highway 842 and Highway 56 just before 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, police determined that the driver of the pickup truck, a 51-year-old man from Redcliff, Alta., had died.

RCMP initially reported that the crash involved more than 12 vehicles. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Traffic was disrupted for more than six hours as crews worked to clear the semi-trucks, but the Trans-Canada Highway has since reopened.

RCMP said poor road conditions are considered to be a factor in this collision.

Gleichen is located approximately 95 kilometres east of Calgary.