Man killed, woman suffers critical injuries in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
EMS say two people were in the small plane when it crashed near Highway 1.
A 45-year-old man died in the crash while a 22-year-old woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to a release issued Friday evening by Cochrane RCMP.
The release said the plane sustained damages to the wing and body.
According to the aircraft's Transport Canada registration, it is a 1981 Mooney M20K single engine plane that is privately owned.
Early Friday evening, The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said in a statement that they're deploying a team of investigators to gather information and assess the occurrence."
The Springbank Airport is located about 10 kilometres west of Calgary in Rocky View County.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…
