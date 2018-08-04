Emergency crews say that a man has died after he fell into the Brazeau Reservoir, a man-made lake northeast of the community of Rocky Mountain House.

RCMP says they were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m. on August 3 for reports of a man who had fallen into the water.

Officials attending the scene say the victim had climbed up onto the guard rail and had slipped off.

Search and rescue officials conducted an extensive search of the water and North Saskatchewan River on Friday but were unable to locate the victim, identified as a 29-year-old man.

The operation is still ongoing and officials are treating it as a body recovery.

There is no information on the identity of the victim.